Jackson finished with 21 points (8-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), ree rebounds and one steal in 19 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Jackson caught fire during Thursday's victory, scoring a season-high 21 points on an impressive 8-of-10 shooting. Jackson has the ability to score in bunches but offers very little outside of points and threes. His role is sporadic at best and the lack of overall production rules him out of standard league consideration.