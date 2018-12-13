Jackson scored eight points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over the Thunder.

Jackson hadn't appeared in eight straight games, but was thrust into double-digit minutes in this one due to the absences of E'Twaun Moore (lower leg) and Elfrid Payton (finger). It's unclear whether Moore will be ready to return for Sunday's matchup with the Heat, but if not Jackson could be called upon once again.