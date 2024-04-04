site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Another absence coming
Alvarado (oblique) is out for Friday's game versus the Spurs.
Alvarado's absence streak will extend to five games Friday due to a right oblique strain. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Phoenix.
