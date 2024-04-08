Alvarado (oblique) tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 113-105 win over the Suns.

Given that he had missed the Pelicans' previous five games with a right oblique strain, Alvarado was expected to face some restrictions Sunday, but he ended up exceeding his season average of 17.8 minutes per contest. Alvarado may continue to have a path to a 20-plus-minute role until the Pelicans get Brandon Ingram (knee) back from injury, likely at some point during the upcoming week.