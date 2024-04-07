Alvarado (oblique) has been cleared for Sunday's game versus Phoenix, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Alvarado will return from a five-game absence due to a right oblique strain, so he could operate under a limited workload Sunday. The 25-year-old has logged just 908 total minutes this season while dealing with a myriad of minor injuries after accumulating 1,311 minutes last year. Alvarado ramping up into the rotation as New Orleans attempts to escape the Play-In Tournament would be a notable addition.