Nance exited with 51 seconds remaining in the third quarter and didn't return to Wednesday's 117-108 loss to the Magic due to an apparent injury, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. He finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes.

Head coach Willie Green didn't provide any further details behind what resulted in Nance's removal from the contest, but Guillory notes that the veteran big man was able to return to the Pelicans bench after a brief trip to the locker room. The fact that Nance wasn't able to return at any point in the fourth quarter makes his status worth monitoring heading into Friday's game against the Spurs, particularly after Zion Williamson sustained a left middle finger contusion in the closing minutes of Wednesday's loss.