Pelicans' Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Comes down with illness
Alexander-Walker is unlikely to play Tuesday against the Bucks due to an illness.
The rookie is officially listed as doubtful, so there's still a chance he could play, but the Pels are not expecting to have him available. Alexander-Walker has logged only 14 total minutes over the last six games, picking up a pair of DNP-CDs in that span.
