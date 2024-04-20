Alexander-Walker ended Saturday's 120-95 win over Phoenix in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and four steals in 29 minutes.

Alexander-Walker led all bench players in Saturday's Game 1 in scoring while ending two points shy of the 20-point mark and swiping a team-high quartet of steals to lead the second unit. Alexander-Walker, who connected on a team-high-tying mark from three, tallied 18 or more points in five games during the regular season while connecting on four or more threes in seven contests.