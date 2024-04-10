Alexander-Walker notched 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 win over the Wizards.

Alexander-Walker is ending the regular season on a solid note. He's scored in double digits in four straight games, marking his longest streak of the season reaching that feat. Even though his upside is limited due to his bench role, Alexander-Walker should continue to play a vital role in Minnesota's rotation.