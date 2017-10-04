Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Hands out eight assists Tuesday
Rondo recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.
There was little out of the ordinary for Rondo during his Pelicans debut. Though, he took three shots from beyond the arc, surpassing last season's average of 1.9 three-point attempts per game. It'll be interesting to see how effectively Rondo is able to space the floor with a very paint-oriented team, as it could be a crucial part of New Orleans' success this season.
More News
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...