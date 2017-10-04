Pelicans' Rajon Rondo: Hands out eight assists Tuesday

Rondo recorded five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 113-109 loss to the Bulls.

There was little out of the ordinary for Rondo during his Pelicans debut. Though, he took three shots from beyond the arc, surpassing last season's average of 1.9 three-point attempts per game. It'll be interesting to see how effectively Rondo is able to space the floor with a very paint-oriented team, as it could be a crucial part of New Orleans' success this season.