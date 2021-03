The Pelicans acquired Iwundu, James Johnson and a future second-round pick from the Mavericks on Thursday in exchange for JJ Redick and James Johnson, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Iwundu had been a fringe rotation option for the Mavericks this season, averaging 2.1 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game over his 23 appearances. His playing-time outlook likely won't dramatically change for the better in New Orleans, and even if it does, Iwundu lacks a fantasy-friendly profile.