Burks registered 34 points (11-17 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 129-117 victory over the Wizards.

The 32-year-old guard led all scorers on the night and tied his career scoring high. Burks has played for six different teams over the last six seasons, but he appears to getting very comfortable in Detroit, averaging 18.7 points, 3.6 threes, 2.5 boards and 1.3 assists in 24.6 minutes a contest over the last 11 games while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 48.8 percent from beyond the arc.