Pistons' Andre Drummond: Probable with calf bruise
Drummond is probable for Saturday's game against San Antonio due to a left calf contusion.
Drummond registered a double-double over 24 minutes Thursday against the Wizards, but he evidently emerged from the contest with a minor calf injury. Even so, he's expected to be ready to roll for Saturday's clash.
