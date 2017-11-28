Pistons' Anthony Tolliver: Scores four points in Monday's win
Tolliver totaled four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 118-108 win over the Celtics.
Tolliver has scored in double digits only once in 16 appearances this season, and he contributes minimally in most statistical categories. The 32-year-old veteran is averaging 18 minutes per night, and Tolliver has seen 20 minutes or more only once since doing so in each of his first three appearances in 2017-18.
