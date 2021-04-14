Tolliver will be available to make his 76ers debut Wednesday night against Brooklyn, Michael Kaskey-Blomain of CBS Sports reports.
The veteran forward signed a 10-day deal over the weekend but had to wait a few days while passing through health and safety protocols. He'll be available for coach Doc Rivers off the bench Wednesday but is unlikely to hold enough of a role to achieve relevance in most fantasy formats.
