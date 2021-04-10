Tolliver is signing a 10-day contract with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The veteran last played with Memphis during the NBA bubble this past season appearing in nine games and avearging 4.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 18.1 minutes. Tolliver likely won't see much minutes with the 76ers however, as the forward will play behind starter Tobias Harris and his backup Mike Scott.