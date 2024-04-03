Share Video

Link copied!

Cunningham (injury management) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Cunningham's status was up in the air Wednesday as he continues to nurse a lingering knee injury. While he's gotten the green light to face the Hawks, it's possible Cunningham doesn't see the minutes load he's been handed the past two games (36.5 mpg), and ends up around the 28-32 minute mark.

More News