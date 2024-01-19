The Pistons announced Friday that Cunningham (knee) has been cleared to resume basketball activities and is expected to return to play in the next 5-7 days, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Cunningham has missed Detroit's last five contests due to a left knee strain and won't play in Saturday's or Monday's contests against Milwaukee. Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes should continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. The earliest Cunningham can return to action is Wednesday's matchup with Charlotte.