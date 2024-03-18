Cunningham (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Boston, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Cummingham and Simone Fontecchio (toe) have been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Ausar Thompson (illness) on the sidelines. Jaden Ivey should lead Detroit in usage Monday, but Marcus Sasser, Evan Fournier and Troy Brown are also candidates for increased roles.