Cunningham has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Cunningham appears to be getting a maintenance day, though the team made no mention of the point guard sitting out Sunday until 20 minutes before tipoff. Marcus Sasser draws the start at point guard in Cunningham's stead and should be in line for plenty of chances, as he logged 34 minutes in his last start March 18 against Boston.