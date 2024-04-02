Share Video

Cunningham is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks due to left knee injury management.

Cunningham has scored at least 30 points in three straight games, but he may take a seat again to rest a knee injury that's bothered him during the second-half schedule. Marcus Sasser (illness) is also questionable, so Jaden Ivey may be in store for heavy usage if the other two guards are sidelined.

