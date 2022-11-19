Cunningham (lower leg) is feared to have suffered a stress fracture in his shin and will be sidelined indefinitely, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The team is considering both the rest and surgery routes for Cunningham. The Pistons are expected to invest in the 2021 No. 1 overall pick's future health and have no intention of rushing him back, which makes sense for a rebuilding Detroit squad. In his absence, the likes of Killian Hayes, Cory Joseph and Alec Burks could see expanded roles. Cunningham was off to a strong start to the season with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 triples, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks across 33.3 minutes per game.