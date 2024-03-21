Cunningham recorded 23 points (9-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, six rebounds and one steal over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 122-103 loss to Indiana.

Cunningham led all players in Wednesday's contest in assists while leading all Pistons in scoring to go along with a half-dozen rebounds in a balanced double-double performance. Cunningham has recorded 10 or more assists in 16 games this season, including in three of his last eight contests. He has posted at least 20 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in six games this year.