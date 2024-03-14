Cunningham is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management.
Cunningham doesn't appear to have suffered a new injury, but Detroit could opt to play it cautiously due to a left knee issue that continues to bother the 22-year-old guard. If Cunningham is ruled out, Marcus Sasser, Evan Fournier and Malachi Flynn are candidates to receive increased playing time.
