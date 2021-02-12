site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pistons' Frank Jackson: Out Friday
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (illness) is out Friday against the Celtics.
Jackson continues to miss time due to an illness. He's not a significant part of the Pistons' rotation.
