Grant scored 18 points (5-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with five rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in Friday's win over the Rockets.

Grant had an abysmal shooting night, hitting only two of his 11 attempts from inside the paint. He still managed a decent scoring night on the strength of his efficiency from three-point range and the free-throw line. Grant did little else to supplement his stat line, though he had tallied five blocks in his last three games entering Friday's game.