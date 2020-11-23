Grant's deal with Detroit has been switched to a sign-and-trade with Denver, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
The Pistons will also receive the rights to Nikola Radicevic, who will remain overseas, along with Grant in exchange for cash considerations. It was previously reported that Grant agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract with the Pistons on Friday.
