Leuer (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nets, Pistons radio play-by-play announcer Mark Champion reports.

Leuer has missed all of training camp and the preseason thus far with a knee injury, but was able to participate in 5-on-5 work for the first time Sunday. Considering he's just getting reintegrated in scrimmages and full-contact, it's not a huge surprise that Leuer will miss at least one more contest. The Pistons close out the exhibition slate with matchup against the Wizards on Wednesday and the Cavaliers on Friday, so there's still a chance Leuer is able to get on the court at some point prior to the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Nets.