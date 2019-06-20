Pistons' Jon Leuer: Headed to Milwaukee
Leuer was traded to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Leuer was sent to Milwaukee in exchange for Tony Snell and the 30th pick in the 2019 draft. The veteran forward had a disappointing 2018-19 season as he struggled to find a consistent role in the Pistons' frontcourt, seeing his averages drop to a mere 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds in 9.8 minutes per game over 41 appearances. He'll likely struggle to find time in a crowded Bucks frontcourt even with Brook Lopez and Nikola Mirotic set to hit free agency in July.
