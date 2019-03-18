Pistons' Jon Leuer: Set to start Monday
Leuer will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers in place of Blake Griffin (rest), Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Leuer hasn't played a second in any of the last three games, and he wasn't even active for a matchup with the Lakers on Friday, but he'll move into the lineup alongside Andre Drummond up front. The Wisconsin product has appeared in only five games since the start of February.
