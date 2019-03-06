Pistons' Jon Leuer: Questionable Wednesday
Leuer is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves due to a right knee injury.
Leuer is dealing with some fluid build-up in his knee, and the Pistons will wait until closer to game-time to see if the situation improves. Either way, Leuer hasn't been a regular part of the rotation, and he can be ignored for fantasy purposes.
