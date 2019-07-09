Leuer was waived by Milwaukee on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Leuer was acquired by the Bucks in mid-June in a trade that sent Tony Snell and the 30th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft to the Pistons, but he never received an opportunity to take the court with Milwaukee. Leuer averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over 41 games a season ago with Detroit.