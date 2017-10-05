Pistons' Jon Leuer: Plays 23 minutes in return from ankle injury
Leuer (ankle) posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one turnover across 23 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Hornets.
Leuer dealt with a minor ankle sprain last week, but the fact that he played 23 minutes Wednesday indicates he's officially over the injury. After starting 34-of-75 games last season, it appears Leuer is set to come off the bench during the 2017-18 campaign, which isn't necessarily bad for his value considering he actually had better per-game averages last year while working as a reserve.
More News
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Suffers minor ankle sprain•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at power forward Wednesday vs. Magic•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will be emergency big man off bench Monday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will start at power forward Sunday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Falls out of rotation Friday•
-
Pistons' Jon Leuer: Headed to bench Friday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...