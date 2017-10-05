Leuer (ankle) posted 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one turnover across 23 minutes during Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Hornets.

Leuer dealt with a minor ankle sprain last week, but the fact that he played 23 minutes Wednesday indicates he's officially over the injury. After starting 34-of-75 games last season, it appears Leuer is set to come off the bench during the 2017-18 campaign, which isn't necessarily bad for his value considering he actually had better per-game averages last year while working as a reserve.