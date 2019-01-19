Leuer (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's tilt with the Kings, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Leuer has missed the past two games with an illness, but looks to be ready to return to the lineup Saturday. Assuming he's able to play, the veteran forward should slot back into his normal role that's seen him average 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game on the season.