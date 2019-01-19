Pistons' Jon Leuer: Upgraded to probable
Leuer (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday's tilt with the Kings, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Leuer has missed the past two games with an illness, but looks to be ready to return to the lineup Saturday. Assuming he's able to play, the veteran forward should slot back into his normal role that's seen him average 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....