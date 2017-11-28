Pistons' Jon Leuer: Will remain out Monday vs. Celtics
Leuer (ankle) will not play in Monday's matchup with the Celtics, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.
Leuer has been dealing with a severely sprained ankle and was unable to go through the team's walk through Monday morning, so it's still unclear just where he's at in his recovery. He was reportedly able to do some shooting Saturday, which is encouraging overall, though Leuer will still continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis.
