Pistons' Luke Kennard: Appears healthy for camp
Kennard (knee), according to coach Dwane Casey, was "a go" at camp Tuesday and his conditioning "was fine", James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Kennard has been recovering from a knee strain since July, but appears to be healthy at the beginning of camp. Kennard saw 20.0 minutes last season as a rookie, and he notably shot 41.5 percent from deep. He should have a crack at a starting role this season.
