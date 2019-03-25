Kennard totaled 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 loss to the Warriors.

Kennard came off the bench Sunday to score 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He has been better over the last couple of games after falling into a slump prior to that. Kennard has been flirting with standard league relevance since the All-Star break but needs to get more consistency in his game before being considered a viable asset.