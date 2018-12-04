Pistons' Luke Kennard: Scoreless in return
Kennard was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-4 3PT) in Monday's blowout loss to the Thunder.
Making his return after missing more than a month with a shoulder injury, Kennard played 12 minutes off the bench but was unable to find his stroke from beyond the arc. The second-year guard will likely see a slight increase in minutes going forward, though it's unclear what his role will be under new coach Dwane Casey, as Kennard was only able to playin parts of three games in October prior to the injury.
