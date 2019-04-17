Pistons' Luke Kennard: To start Wednesday
Kennard is slated to start Wednesday's game against Milwaukee, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Kennard will purportedly start in place of Bruce Brown for Wednesday's game. The Pistons, sans star Blake Griffin, are looking to change it up after a 35-point thrashing in game one on Sunday and implementing Kennard, who led the charge with 21 points, should help.
