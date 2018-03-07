Pistons' Luke Kennard: Will play, start Wednesday
Kennard (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Raptors and draw the start over James Ennis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Kennard's illness wasn't expected to hold him out of Wednesday's contest, so the more meaningful news here is that he'll be drawing the start. He should see significant run as well considering the absence of Stanley Johnson (back). Kennard hasn't played much lately, seeing a total of nine minutes over the past four games, including two DNP-CDs. But, he's often played well when given significant run. In the 21 games this year when he seen at least 20 minutes, the rookie has averaged 9.4 points, 2.6 boards and 2.0 assists while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 45.3 percent from beyond the arc.
