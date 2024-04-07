Sasser notched 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, six assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Nets.

Sasser needed 17 shots to score 18 points, but the rookie guard bounced back from an ugly two-point effort in a loss to the Grizzlies on Friday. It wouldn't be surprising if Sasser ends up seeing extended minutes in the final week of the regular season due to Cade Cunningham's recurring knee problems, as well as the fact that the Pistons have nothing to play for, allowing Sasser to play heavy minutes without risk.