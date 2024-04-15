Sasser notched 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-95 loss to the Spurs.

Making his seventh straight start, Sasser drained multiple three-pointers for the sixth time during that stretch. The 23-year-old rookie averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 assists, 2.3 threes, 2.0 boards and 0.9 steals in his starting stint, but the Pistons' overloaded backcourt likely doesn't leave him with a clear path to consistent minutes next season, as Cade Cunningham (knee), Jaden Ivey and Quentin Grimes (knee) all seem set for significant roles when healthy.