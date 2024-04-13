Sasser finished Friday's 107-89 win over the Mavericks with 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes.

Sasser's team-high 24 points marked the second time he has scored as much this season, and two points short of his season-high. The 23-year-old has averaged 14.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks and 2.2 triples across 30.1 minutes in his last five games. He will look to stay productive in Detroit's season finale in San Antonio on Sunday.