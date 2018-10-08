Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Available Monday, will have restrictions
Jackson (ankle) is available to play in Monday's preseason game against the Nets, but will have a minutes restriction, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Coach Dwane Casey was considering holding Jackson out once again, but it sounds like he'll at least try and get his starting point guard some limited run during Monday's contest. Jackson has yet to see any action this preseason while working through an ankle injury, so if he takes the court as expected, he'll at least have a chance to get his legs under him and work towards getting into some sort of rhythm. All that said, the expected restrictions severely limit his utility for those looking to play preseason DFS. Barring a setback, look for Jackson to be ready to go in time for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Nets.
