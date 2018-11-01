Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 21 in OT loss to Nets
Jackson scored 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Nets.
After being held to just eight points in back-to-back games against the Celtics, the 28-year-old guard was able to bounce back against a less stifling opponent. While the Pistons' big three of Jackson, Blake Griffin and Andre Dtummond each topped 20 points on the night, no one else in a Detroit uniform even managed to get into double digits, highlighting the roster's lack of depth -- and Jackson's fairly secure fantasy floor, given the team's lack of other scoring options.
More News
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Scores 16 points despite early foul trouble•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 19 in win over Nets•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Starting Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Practices Thursday, questionable for Friday•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Dealing with groin injury•
-
Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Muscle tightness forces early exit•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...