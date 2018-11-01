Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Drops 21 in OT loss to Nets

Jackson scored 21 points (8-23 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 120-119 overtime loss to the Nets.

After being held to just eight points in back-to-back games against the Celtics, the 28-year-old guard was able to bounce back against a less stifling opponent. While the Pistons' big three of Jackson, Blake Griffin and Andre Dtummond each topped 20 points on the night, no one else in a Detroit uniform even managed to get into double digits, highlighting the roster's lack of depth -- and Jackson's fairly secure fantasy floor, given the team's lack of other scoring options.