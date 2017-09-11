Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Expected to be ready for camp

Jackson is expected to be at full strength when training camp begins, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Jackson has been working back from the left knee tendinitis that plagued him for much of last season, and after an examination by a team doctor last week, the point guard has been cleared to increase his basketball activity. "All good with the doctors and ramping up his basketball work," coach Stan Van Gundy wrote via text message. "He'll be ready." Jackson is expected to begin working out with teammates at the Pistons' facility this week, and while he won't face any medical restrictions, the team will handle him with caution once camp gets underway. Van Gundy remarked earlier in the month that he plans to limit Jackson to only one practice on days when the team works out twice. This is all in an effort to keep the 27-year-old as fresh as possible as the Pistons look to bounce back from a disappointing, 37-win 2016-17 campaign. Jackson appeared in only 52 games and converted 41.9 percent of his field goal attempts, both his lowest marks since his rookie year.