Pistons' Reggie Jackson: Medically cleared to play Monday

Jackson (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's preseaon matchup with the Nets, but head coach Dwane Casey wouldn't guarantee he'd see the floor, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Jackson has yet to see any action in the preseason, as he's been working through some lingering ankle issues. However, it appears he's finally over the injury and has been medically cleared for a return. The fact that coach Casey wouldn't commit to Jackson actually playing in the contest likely means the team wants to be extra cautious with him, so his status will be something to monitor closely up until tip-off. It will likely be wise to avoid Jackson in DFS contests considering the uncertainty surrounding his availability.