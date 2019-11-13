Snell returned to Tuesday's 117-108 loss to the Heat after briefly departing to receive treatment for an unspecified injury, finishing the night with six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes.

Snell may still appear on the Pistons' injury report ahead of the team's next game Friday in Charlotte, but his ability to return to action Tuesday quickly after departing suggests his health isn't much of a concern. The time spent in the locker room for treatment was still enough to keep him under 30 minutes for the first time since Nov. 1, ending a five-game streak of double-digit scoring in the process.