Brown will return to a reserve role in Wednesday's tilt against the Timberwovles.

Brown has started the previous three games for the Pistons. but the team will opt to go with a bigger frontcourt Wednesday by inserting Chimezie Metu in the starting unit. Brown is averaging 3.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 10.0 minutes in 43 games off the bench this year.