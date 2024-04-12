Brown amassed four points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 127-105 loss to the Bulls.

Brown has started in 10 of the Pistons' last 11 games, but he has failed to reach double digits in all but one of those contests. Even with Cade Cunningham missing his fifth straight game due to a knee injury, Brown attempted just six shots Thursday and missed all three of his threes. Brown did manage to extend his streak of one-plus steals to eight games during Thursday's loss.